Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Lee Weddell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lee Weddell, age ninety-three, entered eternal life on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Sacramento, California. Her spirit is carried on by her three surviving children; Teresa Barnett, Tina Cerruti, and Janine King, along with five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Penny. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, and her son Greg. Thelma Lee Moore was born on July 10, 1925, in Springdale, Arkansas, to Bill and Lizzy Moore. She spent most of her childhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she attended Webster High School. It is there where she met her husband of sixty-two years, George Weddell. Following World War II, they moved to California, eventually settling in Sacramento where they raised their four children and spent the rest of their lives. Lee enjoyed painting, reading, knitting, small dogs, See's candy, and attending the First Church of the Nazarene where she and George built their faith community. A celebration of Lee's life will be held 1:00 pm July 5, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1820 28th Street, in Sacramento.

Lee Weddell, age ninety-three, entered eternal life on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Sacramento, California. Her spirit is carried on by her three surviving children; Teresa Barnett, Tina Cerruti, and Janine King, along with five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Penny. She was preceded in death by her husband, George, and her son Greg. Thelma Lee Moore was born on July 10, 1925, in Springdale, Arkansas, to Bill and Lizzy Moore. She spent most of her childhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she attended Webster High School. It is there where she met her husband of sixty-two years, George Weddell. Following World War II, they moved to California, eventually settling in Sacramento where they raised their four children and spent the rest of their lives. Lee enjoyed painting, reading, knitting, small dogs, See's candy, and attending the First Church of the Nazarene where she and George built their faith community. A celebration of Lee's life will be held 1:00 pm July 5, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1820 28th Street, in Sacramento. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close