Theodore Braxton Kennedy Jr. ascended to heaven on the morning of Sunday, March 24th 2019 at his home in Antelope, California following a brief illness. He leaves his wife of 58 years, Andromachi Kennedy, his son John Kennedy and his wife Alicia Kennedy, his daughter Alva Kennedy, his son Robert Kennedy, his grandson Christopher Kennedy, his grandson Erik Kennedy, his sister Mattie Jean Brown, his brother in law Mitchell, nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends. Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1928 and raised in Warren, Ohio and Athens, Tennessee; Theodore settled down in Sacramento, California in 1963 to raise a family. Theodore spent a lifetime of proud service to his Country. He served in the U.S. Army for 4 years, in the U.S Air Force for 20 years and in the U.S Postal Service for 20 years. During his military career, Theodore served as an Air Traffic Controller at Tempelhof in Berlin, Germany and flew with the 552nd WG at McCllelan AFB. He is a World War II, Korean, and Vietnam war veteran and is a proud VFW member. Theodore had a passion for sports and current events. He was a Raiders and Warriors fan. Theodore also traveled extensively during his life. Theodore will be greatly missed and remembered for how much he deeply loved his family and friends. There will be a wake service on Thursday, March 28th 2019 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm Dignity Memorial at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home at 5401 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento CA. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29th 2019 at 11:30am at St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church at 1001 Stone Canyon Drive in Roseville, California.

