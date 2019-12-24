Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Dacong. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Theodore "Ted" Dacong, a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and a well-known Sacramento youth sports coach, passed away December 17 at age 81. Mr. Dacong and his late wife of 32 years, Luz, were instrumental in starting the interscholastic sports program at St. Robert Catholic School. Mr. Dacong won numerous Parochial Athletic League basketball championships and tournaments. Born in Long Beach, Mr. Dacong was the youngest of 10 children. Raised in Vallejo, he moved to Sacramento in the early 1960s and was a longtime employee of the California Department of Education. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling, particularly taking cruises and visiting the beach. Mr. Dacong is survived by four children, all Sacramento residents: Elizabeth Drysdale (Don), Dee-Dee Farrell (Kevin), Theodore Dacong, Jr. (Mary), and Steven Dacong (Gina); grandchildren Christie Perez (Kevin), Jennifer Reed (Tyson), Donald Drysdale (Jeanine), Anthony Dacong (Nicolette), Kevin Farrell (Alexandria), Cassandra Drysdale (Marissa), and Samantha and Madeline Dacong; great-grandchildren Matthew, Andrew, and Eloise; and longtime companion Nancy Tagupa. He was preceded in death by wife Luz and sons David and Stephen. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Harry A. Nauman & Son Funeral Home at 4 p.m. December 26, followed by a Rosary. A Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. December 27 at St. Robert Catholic Church, 2251 Irvin Way, Sacramento. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery. A reception will follow at St. Robert. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mr. Dacong's favorite charities: , , or the St. Robert School athletic program.

