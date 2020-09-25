1/1
Theodore Derdowski
On Sept. 16, 2020, Theodore Michael Derdowski (Ted) was called home by our Heavenly Father. For 63 years, Ted was the beloved husband of Margaret (Kern) Derdowski. He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Mary, brother Paul, sister Mary, son Peter Eugene, daughter Monica Ann and Baby Daughter Derdowski. He is survived by daughter Sheryl (Brian) of La Grande, OR, Annette of Sacramento, CA and Michael (Carole) of Elk Grove, CA. Also survived by grandchildren Adam (Robin), Olivia, Krista and Elliott. Ted was co-owner of Pete's Mobile Homes (Pete's Trailer Co. 1929-1973) at 1101 El Camino Ave., with his brother for 45 years. Pete's Trailer Co. was started by their father in 1929. Ted was a member of N. Sacramento Rotary Club for many years. Ted was a lifelong avid fisherman who favored Ft. Bragg for salmon and trolling on Sierra lakes for trout. Ted was a good friend to Bill W. and Dr. Bob for 48 years. For over 25 years, Ted was on the Board of Directors for Gateway Foundation for Women. Ted proudly served in the United States Navy in the Sea Bees and was stationed on Guam for 16 months. An Honor Guard will be present at his service. Ted attended St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School in N. Sacramento, Christian Brothers and Grant Union High. He often attended reunions for both schools. Friends are welcome at Lombard Funeral Home, 1550 Fulton Ave. Sacramento CA 95825 for viewing on Friday, Sept. 25th between the hours of 3 and 7pm. A private celebrated Mass will be offered for the repose of his soul with private Internment at Calvary Cemetery to follow thereafter. Donations in his memory may be dropped off or mailed to: Gateway Foundation for Women 4049 Miller Way Sacramento, CA 95817.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lombard Funeral Home
1550 Fulton Avenue
Sacramento, CA 95825
9164833297
