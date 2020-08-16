Native San Franciscan, Theodore Frank Ammiro, passed away at his home in Orangevale, California on July 29, 2020. "Ted," was born on October 27, 1923 to Sicilian immigrants Joseph and Anne (Mamone) Ammiro. Along with his only sibling Frances Bruno and her family, Ted is survived by his dear wife Barbara, son Ted Ammiro, daughter Susan Kuchlenz, stepchildren Robin and Richard (April) Rau, grandchildren Emma Ammiro, Jack (Amanda), Charles (Melissa)and Peter (Kristen) Kuchlenz, step-grandchildren Brian and Jason Hosang and Elise Rau, 7 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date. In Ted's memory, enjoy each day to the fullest and share your gifts with others. To share memories please visit www.mountvernonmemorialpark.com