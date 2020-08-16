1/1
Theodore Frank Ammiro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Native San Franciscan, Theodore Frank Ammiro, passed away at his home in Orangevale, California on July 29, 2020. "Ted," was born on October 27, 1923 to Sicilian immigrants Joseph and Anne (Mamone) Ammiro. Along with his only sibling Frances Bruno and her family, Ted is survived by his dear wife Barbara, son Ted Ammiro, daughter Susan Kuchlenz, stepchildren Robin and Richard (April) Rau, grandchildren Emma Ammiro, Jack (Amanda), Charles (Melissa)and Peter (Kristen) Kuchlenz, step-grandchildren Brian and Jason Hosang and Elise Rau, 7 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date. In Ted's memory, enjoy each day to the fullest and share your gifts with others. To share memories please visit www.mountvernonmemorialpark.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
8201 Greenback Ln
Fair Oaks, CA 95628
9169691251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved