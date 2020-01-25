Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore "Ted" Metropoulos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fell asleep peacefully in the Lord on January 20, 2020. He was born on May 29, 1922 in Methoni, Greece. He rejoins his beloved wife, Esther and daughter Betty, as well as his parents, and ten brothers and sisters. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Tammy, son-in-law Foti, and loving grandchildren Katerina and Theo, as well as many nieces, nephews and Godchildren. He immigrated from Greece to Sacramento in 1955 and devoted his life to his family and church serving on the Annunciation Parish Council and President of the Pan-Messian Society for over 40 years. Ted took pride in owning a downtown restaurant, Teddy's cafe, near the State Capitol. He was also found cooking for Greek festivals, picnics and events. He enjoyed the beauty of creating his vegetable garden each year and sharing what he produced with others. He was often found sitting peacefully in the backyard in admiration and took special pride in his tomatoes. He was a kind and caring man with a gentle soul. He lived victoriously in Christ and his unfailing love will stay in our hearts forever. Friends are invited to attend a Trisagion service on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 6 pm and Funeral Services on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:30 am at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 600 Alhambra Blvd. Internment at East Lawn Memorial.

Fell asleep peacefully in the Lord on January 20, 2020. He was born on May 29, 1922 in Methoni, Greece. He rejoins his beloved wife, Esther and daughter Betty, as well as his parents, and ten brothers and sisters. He will be deeply missed by his daughter Tammy, son-in-law Foti, and loving grandchildren Katerina and Theo, as well as many nieces, nephews and Godchildren. He immigrated from Greece to Sacramento in 1955 and devoted his life to his family and church serving on the Annunciation Parish Council and President of the Pan-Messian Society for over 40 years. Ted took pride in owning a downtown restaurant, Teddy's cafe, near the State Capitol. He was also found cooking for Greek festivals, picnics and events. He enjoyed the beauty of creating his vegetable garden each year and sharing what he produced with others. He was often found sitting peacefully in the backyard in admiration and took special pride in his tomatoes. He was a kind and caring man with a gentle soul. He lived victoriously in Christ and his unfailing love will stay in our hearts forever. Friends are invited to attend a Trisagion service on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 6 pm and Funeral Services on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:30 am at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 600 Alhambra Blvd. Internment at East Lawn Memorial. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close