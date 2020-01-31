Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Myers Dowell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Theodore Myers Dowell, aged 88, passed away at home surrounded by his family in Sacramento on January 16th, 2020. He was born December 6, 1931 in Iredell County, North Carolina to the late Theodore Roosevelt Dowell and Martha Ellen Dowell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Jewell Jarrell and Muriel Massey and son Jeffrey Dowell. Ted enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping and spending time with family. His favorite pastime was watching his children and grandchildren play baseball. His traveling adventures included yearly trips to see his family in his home state of North Carolina. Ted proudly served our country as a member of the Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Evelyn Dowell, sister Mary Hutchins, brothers W.T. Dowell and Douglas Dowell, sons Kenneth Dowell (Kari) and Steven Dowell (Michelle), daughters Renee Wagenman (David) and Kathie Constantine (John), seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at the family home on February 8th from noon to 5pm.

