Born September 9, 1937 in Harvey, Illinois, and passed away peacefully from dementia on June 11, 2019 in Sacramento. He was the son of Nestor & Helen Wroblicky and brother of David Wroblicky (Arlene), Orlando, Florida. Leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara and 4 children, Gregory, Peter (Holly), Nicholas (Jenny) and Rev. Fr. Alexander (Jessica) and 9 grandchildren: Brendan, Jacob, Estella, Noah, Isaac, Gabriel, Cecilia, Abby, and Benjamin and nieces Rebecca (deceased), Monica and nephew Walter. Fr. Ted served in the Army from 1956-59, earned his business degrees at Northern Illinois and Golden Gate Universities and had a 35 year career as a Management Consultant. In 1999 he was ordained a Ukrainian Catholic priest and actively served his church in Ukraine and in the United States until 2016. He was a founding member of St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church and Holy Wisdom Ukrainian Catholic Church, served parishes in the Bay Area and was the Finance Director for St. Nicholas Eparchy in Chicago. For many years he was active in The Polish American Club of Greater Sacramento and the Ukrainian Heritage Club and served as Chaplain for Knights of Columbus Councils. He loved railroads, hunting, fishing and rooting for the Chicago White Sox. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Visitation and Priestly Parastas on Wednesday and Thursday, June 19 and 20, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Friday, June 21, 10 a.m, Funeral Liturgy, Burial & Reception. All services and reception will be held at St. Philip Byzantine Catholic Church, 3866 65th Street, Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fr. Ted Seminarian Support Fund. Call 916-486-0632 for more information.

