Theodore Yuzuk

The Southport Walker has trod his last mile. For over a decade it has been a common sight to see Ted taking his daily walks in the West Sacramento neighborhood of Southport, with his floppy hat, his portable oxygen and his walker. Even as his illness slowly stole away his strength, he persistently walked almost every day, greeting friends and neighbors along the way. Then, on June 18, 2020, he heard a soft and gentle call, "Come home, my child, it's the last mile you must trod" and quietly slipped away to new walking paths. Theodore W. Yuzuk (the guy we affectionately know as Ted) was born in 1941, spent his childhood in Philadelphia and joined the US Navy right after graduation from high school. When his stint with the Navy was complete, he went to San Diego State University and then on to his first and only major employer, the State of California, (EDD) where he worked for the next 37 years. He loved Sacramento and its surrounding mountains. Its where he discovered his love for geology, where he immersed himself in gold panning, camping, hiking and rock studies. He stated frequently that if he could do it all again, he would be a geologist. He was an active person, always on the go. Besides engaging in his mountain activities, he played golf frequently, worked out at the gym, and played handball 4-5 times a week at Capitol Athletic Club. He also loved playing nickel video poker at Red Hawk Casino and socializing with his casino friends until COVID19 closed everything down. Ted married Darlene Kammerer in 1970. During their 15-year marriage, they raised their two daughters, Christine and Stephanie. Later, Ted met Betty Crone Hecox at work and they married in 1989. After their retirements from EDD in 2001, Ted filled his days with silversmith classes, making jewelry, rock and gem collecting. Ted and Betty built a business selling Ted's crafts at gem and mineral shows across the state. They loved to travel, visiting family across the US and several countries. Ted is predeceased by his mother, father and younger brother Paul. He is survived by his wife Betty, his daughter Christine (Jerry) Mortimer and daughter Stephanie Martin (Chris). His 4 grandchildren, Christine's two, Rachel and Sam, and Stephanie's two, Tyler and Owen. Betty's children, Ron Crone, Diane Messer, and Lynette Jennings gave Ted an additional 11 bonus grandchildren. They all loved him and even the "bonus grandbabies" would argue that Ted was their grandfather. Due to COVID19 restrictions, Ted's memorial will be held at a later date when the restrictions are lightened or lifted.



