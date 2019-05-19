Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theola Mae Golden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Theola (Teddy) Golden passed away peacefully in Roseville, CA on April 27, 2019. She graduated from El Camino H.S. in 1958, and owned and operated for several years Pacific Mail Center in Carmichael CA. She enjoyed the Mail Center, and all the customers that she would deal with every day. Teddy was a very giving person and loved everyone, and she will be missed very much by all of us. She was born on July 13th, 1940 and is survived by her son Walter Golden, grandsons, Kyrie Golden, and Dale (Gibby) Golden, and brother Bill Hinshaw and his wife Connie Hinshaw, and their daughters Becky Hinshaw and Mindy Sterger. She is also survived by a friend Janet Johnson that was part of our family beginning at a young age and Teddy always looked to her as a sister. She enjoyed camping and RV'ing with her deceased husband Earl Bonner, and many other friends and family. Her favorite place was Bodega Bay, CA where they spent a lot of time. The family would like to thank everyone for the love and support they gave Teddy during her time of sickness, and the special support she received from her son Walter, and a good friend Mike (Pineapple) Simpson. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 1st, 2019 at Teddy's home, in Roseville CA at 11:00 am. If you need direction's to Teddy's or more information, please email the family at

