Theresa Christine Mitchell, Age 65, from Sacramento CA has died on March 27 2019 after a brief illness. Theresa was born November 30 1953 in Evansville IN. She came to California in her early twenties and has lived here ever since. She was a florist for many years and raised two children on her own. She was a staunch democrat with a witty sense of humor and a compassionate nature. She is preceded in death by her parents Ethel Ruby Wolfe and Gilbert Barry Dixon and is survived by her sisters Phyllis Dixon, Beverly Johnson, Maria Smith, Vivian Vidrine, daughters Alexandra Mitchell and Jennifer Mitchell and grandchildren Isabella and Liam Mitchell. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. A celebration of life will be held in late May.

Theresa Christine Mitchell, Age 65, from Sacramento CA has died on March 27 2019 after a brief illness. Theresa was born November 30 1953 in Evansville IN. She came to California in her early twenties and has lived here ever since. She was a florist for many years and raised two children on her own. She was a staunch democrat with a witty sense of humor and a compassionate nature. She is preceded in death by her parents Ethel Ruby Wolfe and Gilbert Barry Dixon and is survived by her sisters Phyllis Dixon, Beverly Johnson, Maria Smith, Vivian Vidrine, daughters Alexandra Mitchell and Jennifer Mitchell and grandchildren Isabella and Liam Mitchell. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. A celebration of life will be held in late May. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 11, 2019

