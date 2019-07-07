Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Lynn "Teri" Slingerland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa "Teri" Lynn Slingerland passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 1st, 2019 in Granite Bay, CA at age 62. Teri was born on July 14th, 1956 in Spokane, WA to her beloved parents, Camille and Jesse Huetter. In 1964, Teri moved to Sacramento, CA, where she attended St. Francis Catholic High School. She earned her Bachelor and Master of Science Degrees in Speech-Language Pathology from Sacramento State University. On July 22, 1981, she married the love of her life, Johannes "John" Slingerland. Teri had a successful 25 year career as a Speech-Language Pathologist and Special Education Teacher at Grant Middle School and Bannon Creek Elementary School. She treasured her work as an educator, and she made a positive impact on the lives of everyone who knew her. She retired in 2017 to spend more time with her family, friends, and dogs. Teri loved taking family vacations, spending time with her beloved dogs, quilting, socializing with friends, and doing crafts. Teri is survived by her husband, John Slingerland, daughters, Kristin (Justin) Toms and Kellie (Carlos) Velasquez, and aunt, Mary Jane (Mike) Eichinger. Teri was predeceased by her mother, Camille, father, Jesse, and her grandparents. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Sacramento, CA on Friday, July 12, 2019. A reception will immediately follow. Relatives and friends are welcome to pay respects and celebrate her life.

