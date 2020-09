Or Copy this URL to Share

Theresa Marie Chevallier born in Paris, France in the year of 1927, peacefully passed in her sleep on September 14, 2020 from cancer. She is survived by 2 daughters, Anne-Marie Torres-Higginbotham of Sacramento, California, Genevieve Alice Rafello of South Sacramento, California and son Phillip J. Torres of Pittsburg, California



