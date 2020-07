Theresa Marie Frederick passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020. She was survived by her 4 children Julie, Joni (Billy), Mark (Kim), Jeanie (Paul); 2 grandchildren Austin & Sophie and her sister Antoinette Duarte. She loved being with her family, cooking, sewing and drawing. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister and grandma and will be greatly missed. Due to the current pandemic there will be no service. Any condolences can be sent to 7018 Peachtree Ave, Citrus Heights, CA 95661



