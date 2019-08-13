Theresa Marie Gomes passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on August 8, 2019 at the age of 86. Loving wife of the late Manuel Gomes, loving mother of four daughters and adoring Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Theresa loved spending time in Bodega Bay looking out at the ocean. She will be dearly missed by her family. Rosary services are on Tuesday 6pm at St Elizabeth Church, Sacramento. Funeral Services are Wednesday at 10am at Saint Joseph Church Elk Grove. Burial services will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Elk Grove.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 13, 2019