Theresa Moseley

February 17, 1960 - September 5, 2020

Tucson, Arizona - Theresa Marie Moseley

With a broken heart the family of Theresa Moseley announce her sudden death. Theresa passed away peacefully on the evening of September 5, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona, with her husband, and daughter by her side. Her death was a result of pneumonia brought on by complications from an aggressive lung cancer. She was born on February 17, 1960 at Mercy General Hospital, Sacramento, CA, 10 minutes after her twin sister to Marilyn and Gerard Meyer, making her the 4th child of a total of 6 siblings. Growing up in a large family with many voices, Theresa quickly learned how to be noticed and often filled a room with her presence; a woman of a few million words she enjoyed long conversations and many interests with her friends, family, and strangers alike. There was not a person she could not talk to. Theresa's hobbies included politics, decorating her new home in Arizona, road trips near and far, gardening, reality TV, discovering the unexpected, and genealogy. She loved the Northern California coast and visited it as frequently as she was able. During much of her childhood, she moved with her family to many times from Sacramento to Idaho, San Diego, South SF, Pacifica and back to Sacramento. At the age of 13, a chance greeting she met Gordon R. Moseley III, where she declared "love at first sight' and told her sisters she would marry him some day. Five years later when their paths crossed again, he asked her out on a date. They were married on August 4, 1980, living in Napa, California. On July 3, 1982, they welcomed their only child Elizabeth into the world. Shortly after their daughter's birth the family returned to Sacramento and remained a resident for 35 years in Rancho Cordova, California. She dedicated her life to raising her daughter. With her unerringly support and encouragement her daughter completed college and help her become the success she is today. Once her daughter began grade school Theresa returned to work. Her long and successful career with Vision Service Plan offered more than she had expected. There she met and befriended many amazing people whose friendships she dearly cherished. Theresa treasured these friendships and often referred to them as her extended family. After 25 years, she retired, sold the house, packed up headed to Southern Arizona in 2018 to live a charmed life in the desert with her beloved husband. Her dreams of living in the desert was cut short as within a year of arriving, she was diagnosed with a rare and difficult to treat type of lung cancer.

Theresa leaves behind her husband of 40 years, a beautiful daughter, and 5 siblings, Judy Meyer, Michael Meyer, Margaret (Peggy) Jones, Robert (Bob) Meyer, Steven Wiggs, and 4 nieces and nephews, dozens of cousins, and aunts. She is proceeded in death by her Mother, Marilyn (2009), her Father, Gerard (2020) and sister, Ann Meyer-Rojas (2001). A celebration of Theresa's life is TBD when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted and safe to gather. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers or other remembrances, please donate in the name of Theresa Moseley's preferred charities; the ACLU, or Women Escaping A Violent Environment (WEAVE), 1900 K St. #200, Sacramento, CA 95811.

She was a beautiful soul and generous with all that she had. She will be missed by so many.





