Therese Gerigk Wolf, 59, passed away on May 2, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Livermore, California and attended the University of California at Davis. She retired in 2015 after a fulfilling career as a Hospital Administrator. Therese loved entertaining, cooking, music, and travelling in her RV. She was a generous person and cherished her relationships with her family and friends. Although she had no children of her own, she played an important part in the lives of her nieces and nephews and they loved her dearly. Therese was preceded in death by her mother Maureen and her husband Stephen Wolf. She is survived by her father Donald, her sisters Jeanette and Catherine (Alan), her brother Steven (Jaime) and her nieces and nephews, Travis, Christopher, Alexa, Jacob, Nicolette, Matthew and Hailey. Visitation will be held on May 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with a mass of Christian burial at 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery and Funeral Center, 7101 Verner Avenue, Citrus Heights, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

