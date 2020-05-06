Thomas A. Patton, age 65 of Plumas Lake, CA passed away on 04/29/2020 after a brief illness. Thomas "Tom" was born in Columbus, OH. Tom retired in Dec 2017. He enjoyed going to his cabin at Eagle Lake he owned with close long time friends and fishing for famous Eagle Lake trout. He is survived by his wife Lynn (Maciel) Patton and his brother Robert "Bob" Patton. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.



