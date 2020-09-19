Thomas Ahern, 68, loving father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away on May 23, 2020 from heart failure at Mercy Hospital of Sacramento. His soul peacefully passed surrounded by his daughters and brother listening to "Blackbird" by The Beatles. Tom was born in Denver, Colorado to William and Joan Ahern November 22, 1951. He moved to Sacramento from Los Angeles as a child and spent the majority of his life as a Sacramentan. He is survived by his two daughters, April Ahern Pierucci [Joseph] and Jessica, his former wife and the mother of his children, Victoria Fischer Ahern. Tom recently became the proud grandfather to April and Joe's son, Henry. He is additionally survived by his siblings Bill, Cindy, Cathy, Carol, Patrick and Jeanne. Tom also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He graduated from Rio Americano High of Sacramento. Tom received his B.A. in Political Science from The University of San Francisco. He spent his career in residential and commercial real estate and security investments. Tom was a dedicated and loving father who tirelessly cared for his disabled daughter, Jessica. He would playfully refer to himself as "a thorn between two roses" in regard to himself and his two daughters. Tom was known for his joyous, contagious laugh and his wonderful sense of humor. He was a thinker, a lifelong learner and a lover of books and works of non-fiction. His interests Included politics, history and philosophy. Tom was a devout catholic and a longtime member of Saint Ignatius Loyola Parish of Sacramento. He adored the outdoors and sports. Tom was an avid tennis player at Rio Del Oro Racquet Club for many years. He played in the USTA and SATA leagues and casually with friends as well. A private ceremony and mass will be held at Calvary Cemetery & Funeral Center where he will be interned.Tom's Life Celebration will be held at a future date. Memorial donations in Tom's name may be made to Saint Ignatius Loyola Parish of Sacramento (stignatiussac.org
) or The American Civil Liberties Union (www.aclu.org
). Memorial website: beautifultribute.com/thomas-ahern/