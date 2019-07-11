Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Bjork. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Passed away suddenly in a sail plane accident on July 1, 2019. Tom was born on May 1, 1953 in Seattle, WA to Clifford Andrew Bjork and Phyllis Ann Duggan Bjork. His family settled in San Jose, where he attended school and graduated from Lynbrook HS. He went on to graduate from USC with a degree in Economics and was honored as a Distinguished Graduate by the Air Force ROTC. He joined the Air Force as a 2nd Lt. He was assigned to the pilot training class of 77-05 at Laughlin AFB, TX, and reassigned to Laughlin as a T-38 instructor. He went on to serve as a B-52 Captain at Barksdale AFB, LA, concurrently earning an MBA from Louisiana Tech. He then returned to ATC, his last assignment being a T-38 instructor at Williams AFB, AZ. Upon separating from the Air Force, he moved to the Sacramento area and began a 25 year career as a financial consultant and later was also a branch manager at both AG Edwards and Stifel Nicolaus. After retirement in 2011 he pursued his hobby of flying gliders, taking trips all around the west wherever he could find good lift. He enjoyed being part of the Hole in the Wall Gang and sharing in their success. His many other interests included snow skiing, water skiing, surfing and sailing. He loved snorkeling in the coral reefs of the Hawaiian Islands. He enjoyed playing card games, especially party and duplicate bridge, as well as Corvettes, gardening and wood working projects. Above all he enjoyed his family, both immediate and extended. He is survived by his wife, Karen, and 2 sons, Brian Bjork (Rebekah) and Steven Woermanbjork (Kendra). He leaves 6 much loved grandchildren, Ila (10), Rachel (8), Orville (7), Joel (6), Emmett (5) and Anna (2). Other survivors include his mother, Phyllis Williams, two brothers, Dan Bjork (Kathy) and Cliff Bjork (Lesa), sister-in-law Nancy Gibbs (Wayne), brother-in-law Scott Johnson, cousin Kathy Bailey and other family members and good friends. He enjoyed many great relationships with his clients over the years. He was a loyal friend and husband. The Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 12 at 10 am at Sierra Hills Memorial Park, 5757 Greenback Lane in Sacramento.

