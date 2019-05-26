Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Bryte Hughes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Bryte Hughes passed away peacefully in Lake Tahoe on May 18, 2019, surrounded by family. A fourth generation Sacramentan, Tom was born on February 20, 1937 to Ruth Bryte Hughes and Gordon Stanley Hughes. Tom was the younger brother of Gordon Bryte Hughes (1935-2017). After attending Sacramento High School and graduating from Menlo School, Tom enlisted in the United States Army, stationed primarily in Nuremberg, Germany. He recalled that time as instrumental to his formative years. Upon returning to Sacramento, he attended Sacramento City College, Sacramento State, then met Martha Reese. They were married in 1961. Tom's 50 year career in the automobile industry began with his love of cars, and was influenced by his dear friends and business partners Rusty and Roy Jacobes. Tom developed an early love of Lake Tahoe from trips with family and friends. He loved to share stories of his hijinks both on and off the lake, where he spent countless hours enjoying his boats, 'Splash', 'Tomsfoolery', 'ML Crisis' and 'Senior Crisis'. His family and friends were often encouraged to "say goodnight to the lake" with him at the end of an evening. Tom was a Life Member of the Sutter Club, where he loved nothing more than his domino game over lunch with friends, which he continued until the last week of his life. He also belonged to The Pioneers, Royal Order of Raccoons, The Grandfathers, Tahoe Yacht Club, and The West Shore Club. Tom is survived by his wife of almost 58 years Martha (Reese), his children Jennifer Dowley (Doug Longyear), Howard Hughes (Katy) and Meredith Lyons (Carter). He was fondly known as "Grumpy" to his seven grandchildren: Meg and Tommy Dowley; Reese and Stephen Hughes; and Elizabeth, Katie and Molly Lyons. Tom loved cars and boats, he loved Lake Tahoe, he loved his friends, and most of all, he loved his family. A celebration of Tom's life will take place on Wednesday, June 5th at 11:00am at The Sutter Club. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The in Sacramento or the North Lake Tahoe Historical Society.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.