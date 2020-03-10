Thomas C. Barber, born June 3, 1923 in Fairchance, PA, entered heaven on February 18, 2020. Tom enjoyed life and family for 96 years. He is survived by his wife Mary (recently celebrating 76 years of marriage), his son, two daughters, six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren (as well as many that called him dad, grandpa, uncle and gg in love). He served Ben Ali Shrine as Potentate in 1978; he loved to teach golf, and vacation with family. Those that knew him know he lived life as a generous, loving man of God. No formal service will be held.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2020