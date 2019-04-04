Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Charles Kleiner. View Sign

On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Thomas Charles Kleiner, loving husband and father of 3 children passed away at age 79. Tom was born on February 22, 1940 in Chicago, IL to Myrtle and Thomas Thurber. He attended St Matthew Lutheran Church and School through 8th grade, and confirmed his Lutheran faith at St Matthew in 1955. He graduated from high school in 1959 from Ela Vernon High School, in Lake Zurich, IL. Educated at DeVry Institute, in Chicago, IL, he worked for Lake County Radio Department for approximately 23 years. On March 1, 1967 he married Lynette Marie Larson. They raised 2 sons, Darren and Kevin, and a daughter, Kimberly. Tom was a hunting and fishing enthusiast, and loved hiking with his dogs, especially his beloved Buttons. He could learn anything from a book, and taught himself hobbies such as photography, astronomy, computers, and woodworking. Tom was a quiet, kind and funny man. He was well loved by all who knew him, and will be remembered for many things; but one thing is certain, he will be missed by all. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle and Thomas Thurber, sons, Darren and Kevin, and sister, Tanya Marie (Kleiner) Bendt. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lynette (Larson), his daughter, Kimberly (Kleiner) Cortright, his daughter-in-law Carol Johnston, 4 grandchildren, Grace, Abbey, Katie, and Charly, and his niece, Barbara (Bendt) Sehnert. A memorial service celebrating his life and faith will be held at 1pm on April 27, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, 3644 Bolivar Ave, North Highlands, CA 95660. In Lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Lutheran Church Charities, Attention: K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry (

