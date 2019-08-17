Thomas Charles Williams, born January 4, 1941, died peacefully in his home on August 12, 2019. Tom graduated from the University of Oregon and received his Juris Doctor from UC Hastings College of the Law. Tom maintained a private practice and was a certified family law specialist. Tom is survived by his daughters Gina Vona, Carolee Williams, his grandchildren Ashley and Archie Kovich, his great grandchildren, Jordan, Jayden, Lilliana. A service will not be held. Cards can be sent to 4405 Pinewood Court, Sacramento, 95864.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 17, 2019