Thomas Christy Tebbs passed away in Monterey, CA on February 19, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1942 at Scott AFB, Illinois and was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Marjorie Tebbs, and sister Mary Lou. He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Sandy, his sister Bille Tipton (John) of Oklahoma City, OK, son Steve (Denise) and two grandsons (Adam, 16) and (Brandt, 12). Tom graduated from the University of Missouri's esteemed School of Journalism and became the sports editor of the Monterey Herald before retiring in 2001. He spent 27 years with the Herald covering the San Francisco 49'ers during their run of five Super Bowls, four US Open golf tournaments at Pebble Beach, and numerous high school and collegiate games. Tom's passion was golf and he spent many days on the Monterey Peninsula courses. He will be dearly missed by the many lives he touched. Tom is now in his eternal home in Heaven and a Christian celebration of life will be held on Saturday February 29 at 12pm at Grace Bible Church (5010 Hazel Avenue Fair Oaks, CA). Tom will be laid to rest with military honors at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park in Fair Oaks, CA. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the American Diabetes Association.

