On Thursday, August 8th, 2019, Thomas (Tom) Doyle Lee Wells, loving husband, father, grandad, brother, uncle and loyal friend, passed away at the age of 77. Thomas was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on December 22nd, 1941 to Norlynn and Freeman Wells. He lived in both Oregon and Oklahoma throughout his childhood. He went to West Linn High School, in Oregon, where he went to the state championships for wrestling. After gradating in 1959, he went on to proudly serve in the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper. As he used to say, "Jumping out of perfectly good airplanes!". He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and also wrestled for the US Army. After being honorably discharged from the military, he began working for the United States Postal Service in 1963, in Carmichael, California. During his 36 years as a mail carrier, he also served as a loyal representative of the National Association of Letter Carriers, Local Branch 4494, where he was acting president from 1974 to 2000. Over those years he negotiated many contracts between the USPS and mail carriers, while also representing mail carriers in disciplinary actions. In 1966, Tom married his first wife, Janette McFadden. They had five children, three sons and two daughters: Aaron, Thomas, Joel, Lynnel and Jamie. In 1991, Tom married his second wife, Judy Carnegie. They blended their two families, and her children Diane, Robert and Daniel became his children. They were married for 28 years, and spent their retirement traveling in their fifth wheel. They enjoyed visiting with family and friends, as well as volunteering together on election days at the local polling place. Tom was a staunch Democrat and loved a good debate. He also loved to discuss current events and history. He believed in freedom, fairness and democracy, and always rooted for the underdog. He was an avid fan of many sports and outdoor life. He loved bowling, golfing and scuba diving in his younger years. Tom once bowled a perfect 300 game, which is no small feat. In his later years, he enjoyed watching football, boxing and outdoor adventure shows. He also loved to travel to the coast for the hot summer months, and organize deep-sea fishing trips for his family and friends. He knew how to deliver a good joke and was the king of one-liners. He played cards, cribbage, and relished in teaching his grandkids new card tricks. He was fond of the fall season, cool weather and holidays. He adored his family and friends! Making memories with them was one of his favorite things to do. He was a great man and will be deeply missed by many. Tom is preceded in death by his father Freeman, mother Norlynn, brother Eugene, sister Karen, and his son Aaron. He is survived by his wife Judy, his brother Rex, his children, Lynnel (Ralph), Jamie (Bobby), Thomas (Tracey), Joel (Karye), Diane, Robert (Peni), Daniel (Brenda), and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Please join us for a celebration of Tom's life on Sunday, October 20th from 1 p.m.5 p.m. at the Carmichael Recreational Park at the Raymond and Hazel Picnic Shelter at 5750 Grant Ave., Carmichael, CA. Food will be served. Please note, alcohol is not allowed in the park. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in memory of Tom to Team Rubicon, a disaster response organization that unites the skills and experiences of military veterans, or to Autism Speaks, an organization promoting solutions for the needs of people with autism and their families.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2019

