Dr. Thomas Edward Cooper was born to Carmen and James Cooper in Lindsay, California on May 31, 1943. He passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 in Park City, Utah. Tom married his "Swiss Miss," Helen Schildknecht, the love of his life, in 1968 while he was finishing his PhD in mechanical engineering at the University of California at Berkeley. Subsequently he graduated from Harvard's program on National and International Security Affairs. In 1975 he was chosen as one of the "Outstanding Young Men in America," and was also listed in American Men of Science and in Who's Who in the West. Professionally, Tom had a varied and prolific career. From 1970 to 1976 he taught mechanical engineering at the University of California, Berkeley and at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California. In 1976 he was chosen to be a Congressional Science Fellow with the House Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C., and a year later he became a permanent staff member of the Committee. In 1982, he was appointed by President Reagan to serve as Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Research, Development and Logistics. In 1987 Jack Welch, chairman of General Electric, recruited Tom to become the Vice President of the company's Washington Operations where he remained until he retired in 2008. Since then, he and his wife split their time between Park City, Utah and Monterey, California. He was a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Sigma Xi, North American Research Society and Tau Beta Pi. Tom was a gifted athlete who played football for the University of California, Berkeley, and was also captain of the school's baseball team. He later played professional baseball for the California Angels organization at the Triple-A level. He was an exceptional golfer, avid fly fisherman, and a reluctant skier - he often recalled his heroic win on the slopes, narrowly besting his then sixteen year old daughter Niki, in what became forever known as "The Great Race". Tom is survived by his brother Don Cooper; his sister Becky Coon; Helen, his wife of 52 years, whom he called the "catch of his life;" their daughter Niki Cooper Ludovico; his son in law Jim Ludovico; and by his four granddaughters (Reese, Lauren, Alex and Hayden), whom he affectionately called "The Beautiful Noise". For Tom the Rivers of Time have run their course. For his family and many friends, his journey ended too soon. He will be remembered in their hearts forever as a truly good man. The family requests that any memorials in Tom's honor be directed to the Del Oro High School Boosters Club. Due to current covid19 pandemic restrictions, memorial services will be delayed.

