Please join the Tully Family in celebrating the life of Thomas Edward Tully on July 18, 2020. Thomas Edward Tully passed away on March 13, 2020. Born July 18, 1969, Thomas "Tommy" was raised in Folsom, California. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Barbara and Fred Tully. Tommy is survived by his two children, Cameron and Lauryn Tully. He is also survived by his four older siblings, David Tully, John Tully (Joselle Tully), Tony Tully (Kent Johnson), and Tina Tavalero (Marc Tavalero) and nieces/nephews: Eric Tully, Nathan Tully, Natalie Tully, Justine Alvarado, Brad Alvarado, Levi Alvarado, Wren Alvarado, Hunter Tully, Tyson Tavalero, and Nicolette Tavalero. He faithfully served in the Army National Guard as a Specialist and was deployed to support our country during the Desert Storm, Bosnian war conflicts, and served two tours in Iraq. He began his career at The California Department of Corrections in October 1993 as a Group Supervisor with Northern California Youth Center. He then transferred to Preston School of Industry in 2004. Thomas was a Correctional Officer at Mule Creek State Prison starting in July, 2011 until the date of his death. As a Folsom native, Tommy attended Folsom High School and participated in community and high school sports. He loved playing soccer and baseball for the FHS Bulldogs. He was a huge Rams fan, no matter what city they were in. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was looking forward to retirement. His family members cordially invite everyone who knew and loved Tommy to attend a celebration of his life on July 18, 2020,in honor of his birthday. Ceremony time: 11am at Lakeside Cemetery Celebration: To follow, location TBD.



