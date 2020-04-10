Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Garland Moore Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas G. Moore, Jr. died peacefully at home on March 24, 2020 in Richmond, California. He was 86. Tom dedicated his life to bringing health care to as many people as possible and other progressive causes. He held senior policy and management positions in state and federal governments, including Director of California Department of Social Welfare, Director of the Office of Legislation for the U.S. Public Health Service, and Deputy Director of California Department of Health Services for the Prepaid Health Plan program in MediCal. As a health policy and program consultant, Tom contributed to the development of community based health delivery systems, including On Lok Senior Health Services in San Francisco, a national model for aging in place with health and supportive services, and worked for two decades alongside organized labor to defend and expand affordable access to high quality health care for working families. Tom loved the Bay Area, always seeking to engage anyone in enthusiastic talk of fly-fishing, politics, opera, coffee making, and the latest astonishing facts in Harper's Index. His restless curiosity, blunt wit, humanism, and wide-ranging interests in literature, history, public policy, and music will not be forgotten by his loving children, Thomas, Katherine and Martine, his long-time partner, Sally, his sister and brother, Michela and Barron, his former wife, Avery, and other family and friends whose love and friendship he cherished over the decades. A life well-lived.

