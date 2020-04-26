Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Gerald Cunningham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tom Cunningham, a dad, a grandfather and a friend to all, died peacefully surrounded by his children April 9, 2020 in his home in Sacramento after a courageous battle with cancer. Tom was born on March 28, 1957 in El Paso, Texas, to Suzanne and Jerry Cunningham. After Jerry retired from the military, the family settled in Sacramento where Tom attended Highlands High School and excelled in baseball (pitching) and football (quarterbacking). Tom was caring to all those around him and ready to lend a helping hand or check on someone in need; he was generous to a fault. He was devoted to his children and grandchildren and enjoyed nothing more than attending a grandson's game or throwing the ball around with him. His passion forsports, as well as politics was legendary. He was very physical and always on the go, driving or bicycling around and helping friends with a project. Tom is survived by his son Phillip (Rebecca Vasquez), daughters Jennifer, Michele (Tommy Struhm), grandsons Phillip, Ashton, Rocco, Axel,five siblings, six nieces and nephews and numerous grands, all of whom loved his boisterous nature. He could make anyone laugh. Services pending due to the corona virus.

Tom Cunningham, a dad, a grandfather and a friend to all, died peacefully surrounded by his children April 9, 2020 in his home in Sacramento after a courageous battle with cancer. Tom was born on March 28, 1957 in El Paso, Texas, to Suzanne and Jerry Cunningham. After Jerry retired from the military, the family settled in Sacramento where Tom attended Highlands High School and excelled in baseball (pitching) and football (quarterbacking). Tom was caring to all those around him and ready to lend a helping hand or check on someone in need; he was generous to a fault. He was devoted to his children and grandchildren and enjoyed nothing more than attending a grandson's game or throwing the ball around with him. His passion forsports, as well as politics was legendary. He was very physical and always on the go, driving or bicycling around and helping friends with a project. Tom is survived by his son Phillip (Rebecca Vasquez), daughters Jennifer, Michele (Tommy Struhm), grandsons Phillip, Ashton, Rocco, Axel,five siblings, six nieces and nephews and numerous grands, all of whom loved his boisterous nature. He could make anyone laugh. Services pending due to the corona virus. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close