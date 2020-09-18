His bright blue eyes closed on August 22, 2020 in Cameron Park, CA. Tom was born in Sacramento to Eugene B. and Doris Rebecca (Stewart) Livingstone on February 6, 1925. With older brother Bob, he grew up in the Franklin/Galt area, washing airplanes in exchange for rides, beginning flying lessons at age 16. He attended Galt and McClatchy High Schools, dropping out at 17 to join the Navy during WWII. As an aviation radioman, Tom and crew ferried all over the South Pacific for the duration of the war. Honorably discharged by the Navy, he went to work for "PaBell" in Sacramento, where he met Lucille, who would be his bride for 73 years. They had their daughter, Becky in Sacramento, then Tom joined the U.S. Air Force to further his dreams of flight. During his cadet phase at Goodfellow AFB in San Angelo, Texas, son Steve joined the family. The Air Force moved the family often, and they lived in 17 different cities, including several years in Germany before his retirement. He was proud to be a three-war veteran. With the kids off to college, Tom and Lucille returned to their roots, settling on Tom's parents' ranch where they lived for over 50 years. Tom and Lucille always had a boat, an RV and/or an airplane and they loved to explore. Tom was devoted to several organizations: Daedalians (military pilots), Quiet Birdmen, National Rifle Association and Shriners. Tom is predeceased by his parents, brother Bob, his son Steve and son-in-law Dick Davies. He is survived by his loving wife Lucille, daughter Becky Davies, daughter-in-law Maryann and grandchildren Zac and Jenni. He will be interred with military honors at a later date at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.



