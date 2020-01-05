Passed away on Dec. 27, 2019 at the age of 87. Born in 1932 to Harold and Elsie Mahoney in St. Paul, MN. Thomas was a graduate of St. Thomas College, The University of Notre Dame, and Santa Clara University. He was a veteran of the US Army, the Minnesota National Guard, and the Air Force Reserve. Thomas began his professional career as a civilian contractor at Boeing and Sylvania before becoming an attorney with a private law practice; he also served as a county prosecutor. He was an accomplished athlete and coach as well as a Civil War history expert. Thomas was a lay minister and missionary for the Catholic Church, and a member of the local Christians in Commerce Chapter. Thomas is preceded in death by his wife Joy (Daly) Mahoney, his sister Marion Cottrell, and Kathleen Carroll (Mahoney), mother of his eight children. Thomas is survived by his children Sean, Greg, Ben, Paul, Kevin, Anna, Maureen, and Daniel. He also leaves 16 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, his sister Geraldine Matthews, and several nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private service.

