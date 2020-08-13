Born on November 26, 1957, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Thomas Jefferson and Ruby Lee Zeigler; Thomas Jefferson Zeigler, Jr. gained his wings on July 8, 2020, after a 49- day, surprise battle with cancer. Thomas grew up in the little town of Spencer and joined the National Guard at 17 years old. He later joined the US Army, where he was awarded numerous medals and accommodations, as well as his Associate Degree in General Studies from Central Texas College. After 23 years, he retired as a Master Sergeant at Ft. Lewis in Tacoma, Washington. In 1998, Thomas went to work for Pierce County Corrections, as a Correctional Officer. Three years later, he went to work for the Department of Energy, Special Nuclear Fuel site in Hanford, Washington, as a Patrol Operations Security Specialist. In 2003, Thomas met Gerilyn and after several months of long distance dating, he proposed at the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington. In October 2004, Thomas relocated to Sacramento, California and married the love of his life. From October 2004 to April 2008, he held positions with various companies in the Central Valley. In May of 2008, Thomas accepted a Security Police Officer II position with the Department of Energy. He went on to accept a position in Tracy, CA as a Supervisory Police Officer with the Department of Defense in 2010, and during this time he obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice Administration, as well as his Master of Science in Emergency Service and Disaster Management (2013). It was his plan to retire from this position and start living our "retired life" together. In all his hard- working years, Thomas managed to raise two sons and be a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He walked in faith every day of his life and worshipped with his wife, Gerlilyn, at the Mack Road Church of Christ, where he was a church elder. Thomas was a long- time car lover, who enjoyed driving his Corvette. He was a kind, loving, and amazing husband; with a great sense of humor. He effortlessly made his wife laugh every day. He is survived by his wife, Gerilyn; brother, Clarence; sons, Christopher (Sandy) and Thomas J. lll (Sonia); and cherished grandson, Thomas J. lV. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews in Oklahoma, California, and Illinois. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.



