Thomas entered into rest August 22, 2019 in Carmichael at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband of 29 years to Felisa Kale. Dear father of Cheryl McCune (Ed), Barbara Brumbaugh (Ken), Eva Shaddox, Nancy Pimentel, Tom Kale, Jr., Brian Ingram (Michelle) & Chris Ingram. Loving brother of Cathy Smith (Clay) & Bobbie Ethridge (Tom). Devoted grandfather of 14 & numerous great grandchildren. Tommy loved his car shows & hanging out with the River City Rodsters. Private inurnment will be held at the National Cemetery in Dixon. Friends and family are throwing a party for Tommy (because we all know how he loved a good party!!) at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, Oct. 4 at the Bryte VFW Post 9498 at 1708 Lisbon St. in West Sacramento. Arrangements entrusted to River Cities.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 30, 2019