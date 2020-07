Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas L. Adams, 83yrs old, of Elk Grove, California, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020. A "masked/face covering and social distancing" Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00am, Friday, July 31, at Thompson Rose Chapel LLC, 3601 5th Avenue, Sacramento, California. The "masked/face covering and social distancing" Viewing of Thomas L. Adams will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 1:00pm 5:00pm at Thompson Rose Chapel, LLC.



