Tom was the son of Flemen (Jock) L & Lorraine M Watson who preceded him in death. He was born at Hamilton Army Airfield in Novato, California. Tom attended St. Mary's Elementary School and Bishop Armstrong High School. After graduation, Tom enlisted in the Marine Corp., trained in leadership courses at Camp Pendleton, CA, then off the Ammunitions Tech School in Quantico, VA. Tom served 3 tours of duty in Vietnam, received 6 medals for valor & marksmanship & was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1968. After completing his patriotic duty, Tom went to work for Sacramento Municipal Utility District, starting as a tree trimmer & retiring 36 years later after closing Rancho Seco Nuclear Power Plant as plant mechanic & maintenance supervisor. Being a superior marksman, Tom was an avid hunter & rancher. He & wife, Laura, started with a small vineyard in Plymouth, CA; then to the Pointe Pleasant area of South Sacramento; then to the town of El Dorado where they continued to raise sheep, guinea hens and maintain a meticulous piece of acreage. Tom is survived by his wife of 50 yrs, Laura Lacey Watson; sons Garrett and Wade Watson & grandchildren, Jase and Tyla Watson, whom he doted on. He is also survived by his sisters Patty Wyluda & Diane Gee & brother, Daniel Watson, in addition to many nieces and nephews. Tom will have a private military ceremony at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. A 'CELEBRATION OF LIFE' is yet to be determined. We will notify all whose life Tom touched well in advance. Any memorials should be directed to the military charity of your choice
.