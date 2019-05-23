Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas "Tom" Leonard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas "Tom" Leonard, 81, passed away quietly at home on Friday, May 17 in Elk Grove, California. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Tom was born March 30, 1938 in Leadville Colorado and raised by his grandparents Mary and Albert "Grandpa" Leonard. After high school, Tom enlisted in the US Marine Corps, serving his country for four years. Following military service, Tom joined the California Department of Corrections in 1961 and worked at Folsom Prison. Two years later, he married Diane Cecchettini, who would be his wife for the next fifty-six years. They had three daughters: Julie, Karen and Kristen. Entrepreneurial in spirit, Tom entered the field of glazing and opened a commercial glass company in 1972 with his brother-in-law, Rod Cecchettini. They named it Victor Glass, after Tom's father-in-law Victor Cecchettini. In 1987, Tom returned to the Department of Corrections and worked at California Medical Facility in Vacaville, then taught at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center. He enjoyed teaching constitutional law and helping cadets develop their shooting accuracy. During his career, he received numerous awards and commendations and earned his lifetime Instructor Credential through the University of California at Berkeley. He retired from the Department of Corrections in 2001. In his retirement he and his good friend Ray Lopez worked to honor fallen correctional officers. Tom enjoyed traveling and took many trips, visiting Central and South America, Europe and Oceana, as well as most of North America. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed home projects and spending time with his family, especially his eight grandchildren: Alex, Evan, Emily and Brandon Moriyama, Jack Nelson, Travis, Amanda and Hunter Kelly. He was close to his three sons-in-law, Clifford Moriyama, Damon Nelson and Herb Kelly, who were his travel partners and golf buddies. He also enjoyed visiting sister Betty Trachsel, brother Dennis Leonard, sister Kay Albiani and brother-in-law Gil Albiani. He also enjoyed breakfasts with his buddies from Corrections. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 25th at 11:00 at the Herberger Funeral Home 9101 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove, California. The service will be followed by lunch at Valley Hi Country Club, 9595 Franklin Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95758. 9595 Franklin Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95758. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable contribution.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 23, 2019

