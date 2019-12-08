Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas M. "Tom" Thornton Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

November 23, 2019 Born in Independence, Missouri, parents Thomas M. Sr. and Margret Mae. Educated in Independence thru 11th grade and then the family moved to Hollywood, CA where he finished High School. Soon after graduation, Tom joined the US Army Air Force and became an aircraft mechanic. He served on 22 different U.S. air bases and was trained to service many different aircraft, including P-39's, B-24's, B-17's, C-47's, P-51's, and a number of other aircraft types. He was in San Francisco, on Treasure Island in 1945, waiting to be shipped out when the war ended. Following his Army Air Force service, Tom put his "Airframe and Powerplant" training and experience to good use working on civilian aircraft, including a program to convert retired military aircraft to business airplanes, such as the Douglas B-23, and C-47, and the North American B-25. In 1944, Tom met his love of life, Mabel Hill, ever after known to all as "Pat". Married in 1945 before he was to be shipped over seas, they enjoyed 69 years together before she passed on November 16, 2014. They were blessed with two children, Tom Jr. and Jan, three grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Tom was also survived by his sister, Mary Rode of Southern California. In 1959, the family moved from Southern California to Citrus Heights, where Tom went to work for Aerojet General for a few years, where among other projects, he worked on the main engine used on the Apollo Command Module/Service Module, that performed many throttled starts and stops between Earth and the moon. He then went on to work at the Sacramento International Airport Fire Department (Metro Airport at the time) for the next 25 years as one of the first employees when the airport opened. In that time he was involved in firefighting, EMT services, aircraft fueling, operations, and ramp security. Tom and Pat became avid RV'rs not too long before they retired, and traveled extensively over the next nearly 30 years, including trips to the East Coast, Alaska, and South (they explored 49 states). Members of several RV Groups they made many friendships over the years. In October of 2015, Tom was invited to participate in an "Honor Flight" to Washington DC, which he enjoyed immensely. Tom was known to be blessed with a "gift of gab". If one was ever looking for him, he could be found engaged in an animated conversation somewhere on the premises, often to the chagrin of whoever was looking for him. His all time favorite topic was airplanes, flying, and aviation in general (He was proud of his own private pilots license). Funeral services and burial will be private.

