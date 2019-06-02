Thomas Martinez

Service Information
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA
95818
(916)-452-4444
Obituary
Thomas was born on January 2, 1926. He entered into rest on May 19, 2019. He survived by his siblings; Josie Hayes, Lucy Koch, six children; Carol Abella(Johnny), Stella Lane, Mary Vinson(Don), Susie Luna(Paul), Tommy Martinez, Cynthia Valdez and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. All are welcome for visitation on Mon, June 3, 2019, 4-7pm and attend his service on Tue, June 4, 2019, 11am both at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway. Interment at Sacramento Memorial Lawn.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 2, 2019
