Born in Sacramento to Archie and Lucille Anderson. Loving husband of Barbara and beloved father of Stacie & Daniel. Preceded in death by son Scott. Grandfather to DJ and Anna and Victoria and Mitchel. Tom worked for Blomberg window company for 50 years. He loved time with his family and traveling. Hawaii was his favorite. He always enjoyed nature. He will be dearly missed by all of us. A memorial service will be held on Saturday January 25th at 1 pm at Galt United Methodist Church 220 Sixth St. Galt, Ca 95632
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 23, 2020