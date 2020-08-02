July 24, 2020 Born in Clydebank, Scotland, to parents Jimmy and Mary McKeith, he was known as "Tommy" to his family and friends. He had but one passion football (soccer), and nearly every waking moment was focused on playing or watching his beloved team, Celtic FC. He spent his youth in Clydebank, and then several years at a seminary, but his adventuresome spirit was called to a different mission to see the world. After extensive travel, he and his best childhood friend, Vinny Connelly, headed for America to visit a woman they had met abroad, Randi Miller, who eventually became Tommy's wife. After several years in New York, at the age of 30, Tommy entered the University of Connecticut, where he earned a BFA, followed by graduate school at Cal State Fullerton (both magna cum laude), after which he settled in the LA area. With a master's degree in photography, he taught for several years at his alma mater while expanding his skills to include computer graphics, design, and illustration. After having once proclaimed that he could not draw or paint, he blossomed into a prolific artist, creating colorful multimedia works full of allegory, historical imagery, and mythology. His first marriage ended, but Tommy found love for the second time and married Cynthia Beernink, where they settled in Sacramento in 1993 and started their family soon afterward. He was blessed with two lovely daughters, Camilla Marie McKeith and Sophie Ann McKeith, who are and always will be the light of his life. He doted on his girls, reading them stories, making them laugh, fixing them tea and toast, coaching their soccer teams, staying up late for support during long hours of study, and sharing music and stories. Life took a terrible turn when his marriage ended, and he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. After months of brutal treatments, he made a tremendous comeback, ending up back on the soccer field at the age of 64. Lucky in love once again, he found a new sweetheart, Stephanie Pierson, who was his angel sent from heaven. Tommy was blissfully in love, and he spent the past five years traveling and enjoying life with Stephanie until the end. He died at home on July 24, 2020, with his loved ones at his side and wearing his favorite Celtic jersey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Mary, and his brother, Bernie McKeith. He is survived in Sacramento by his two daughters, Sophie and Camilla, niece McKenna Koprowski, Cynthia, Stephanie and her sons, Simon and Jesse Bunker. He is survived in Scotland by his sister Sally Burnett, nephew James Burnett, niece Sarah Burnett and their families, sister-in-law Maureen Coleman, nieces Lynn Keegan and Eleanor Hainan and their families, as well as many dear cousins, and hundreds of friends around the world. A memorial will be held at a later date and his ashes will be taken to his beloved Scotland. Donations in Tommy's honor may be made to the ACLU.



