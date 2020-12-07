Thomas P Green

November 29, 1938 - December 1, 2020

Sacramento, California - On Tuesday, December 1st 2020, Thomas P Green, Loving Husband and father of two children, passed away peacefully at the age of 82.

Tom was born on November 29th, 1938 in Hollywood, CA to Edward and Coralie Green. He graduated from C.K. McClatchy high school in Sacramento and went on to gain his engineering degree from California Polytechnic State University, which started his successful career in the printing industry. His success within his chosen career was extensive and a point of pride for over sixty years.

As an active member of the C.K. McClatchy Alumni, Twenty thirty club, Executives club, Rotary and the Fort Sutter chapter of the American Motorcycle club, Tom was very active within his community and a true blessing to all those who worked and rubbed shoulders with him.

As a long term resident of the Land Park area of Sacramento, Tom was the longest surviving neighbor on the street in which he grew up on and lived on for over seventy five years. Tom became the neighborhood historian of sorts to which gave him much pride and happiness.

Tom is preceded in death by his wife of thirty four years Lynda Green and his Granddaughter Jessica. Survived by his two sons, Jeffrey (Laura) and Timothy (Heidi), Two step children along with his three grandchildren and two great grandchildren, his brother Craig, niece and two nephews.

Our father will be missed dearly by not only us but by all who knew him. Oh and that dry sense of humor and impeccable wit will be sorely missed.

Tom will be laid to rest at Odd Fellows Cemetery. A small family service will be announced when appropriate.





