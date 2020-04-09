Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Professor Thomas Phelps Ph.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Phelps, born in Livingston Park, Montana on January 10, 1929 passed peacefully on April 1, 2020. Tom was loved and raised by his beloved mother Minerva Phelps. He proudly served his country in the US Army as a radioman. He then went on to study at Seattle University for an undergraduate degree, the University of Washington for his MA in Sociology and his Masters in Social work, and completed his PHD at Florida State University. Tom worked tirelessly with law enforcement agencies in both teaching and consulting positions. He joined the faculty at CSUS in 1970 and was instrumental in developing courses in Juvenile Justice and Violence and Terrorism in addition to other curricula. He acted as the Graduate Coordinator for over 25 years and served as Chair of the Department of Criminal Justice for three years prior to his retirement. Tom's classroom was filled with students and professionals from all over the world and he treated everyone who entered with dignity and respect. He was a trusted faculty member and mentor to the CSUS community and has published textbooks that are in circulation to this day. Tom is survived by his partner of more than 50 years, Joeseph Schmidt, his dear friend Annita Watson, the women of the Sisters of Mercy, friends, students, faculty, and colleagues. His endearing kindness was a blessing to all who knew him. He was an ardent lover and supporter of cats of all types and generously donated to Happy Tails Pet Sanctuary. Services are pending due to the Coronavirus. Donations in Tom's name can be made to Happy Tails Pet Sanctuary or a donor of your choice.

