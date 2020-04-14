Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Richard Zimmerman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tom , age 38, of Sacramento passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 10th, 2020. Tom is survived by his loving wife Sonia; his children, Abraham and Wayne; his father Jeff (Tracy); his mother, Julie; his brothers, Ted (Kore), Jeff (Amanda); his grandparents, Geoff and Paul; along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. He is predeceased by grandparents Jim and Dot; and his favorite, Uncle Wayne Havens. Tom and his twin brother Ted were born on August 5th, 1981 to Jeff and Julie Zimmerman. He was a graduate of C.K. McClatchy High School in 1999 and received his degree from San Diego State in 2003. Tom met the love of his life, Sonia, while working for the state of CA and married March 25, 2011 . On December 13, 2011 and June 2, 2014 respectively, he welcomed his two amazing sons, who were the most important part of his life. Tom was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed many things, but his favorite was taking his family on vacations, especially to Mexico where his wife was born. He had a passion for sports, playing through high school, and was a loyal Giants, 49ers and Kings fan. Tom was a gentle, kind and patient human being. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. Tom will be laid to rest at a private family graveside service.

