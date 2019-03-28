Thomas Robert Rodrigue, 80, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Sienna Arbors in Reno, NV. Tom leaves a brother, Sidney, his son Jonathan and many close friends. He was born and raised in San Diego California, the son of Sidney and Minerva Rodrigue. He lived in many places during his long career with the State of California, Franchise Tax Board. After serving in the Army in Germany, he attended San Diego State obtaining a degree in accounting. Upon graduation he began his career with the Franchise Tax Board as a Tax Auditor and retiring as a Tax Administrator with the Offers and Compromise Bureau. Tom had a passion for numbers which he expressed in his tax work, gambling and the stock market. Upon his retirement and move to Reno, he began to frequent the Atlantis Casino where he became a familiar figure spending almost everyday there. He established friendships with many of the players and dealers. His final days were spent in the loving and compassionate care of Christine and Ammer DelRosario of the Sienna Arbors. A memorial service will scheduled for a future date. Anyone wishing to remember Tom may make a contribution in his honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America https://alzfdn.org.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Robert Rodrigue.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 28, 2019