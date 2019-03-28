Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Robert Rodrigue. View Sign

Thomas Robert Rodrigue, 80, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Sienna Arbors in Reno, NV. Tom leaves a brother, Sidney, his son Jonathan and many close friends. He was born and raised in San Diego California, the son of Sidney and Minerva Rodrigue. He lived in many places during his long career with the State of California, Franchise Tax Board. After serving in the Army in Germany, he attended San Diego State obtaining a degree in accounting. Upon graduation he began his career with the Franchise Tax Board as a Tax Auditor and retiring as a Tax Administrator with the Offers and Compromise Bureau. Tom had a passion for numbers which he expressed in his tax work, gambling and the stock market. Upon his retirement and move to Reno, he began to frequent the Atlantis Casino where he became a familiar figure spending almost everyday there. He established friendships with many of the players and dealers. His final days were spent in the loving and compassionate care of Christine and Ammer DelRosario of the Sienna Arbors. A memorial service will scheduled for a future date. Anyone wishing to remember Tom may make a contribution in his honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America

Thomas Robert Rodrigue, 80, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Sienna Arbors in Reno, NV. Tom leaves a brother, Sidney, his son Jonathan and many close friends. He was born and raised in San Diego California, the son of Sidney and Minerva Rodrigue. He lived in many places during his long career with the State of California, Franchise Tax Board. After serving in the Army in Germany, he attended San Diego State obtaining a degree in accounting. Upon graduation he began his career with the Franchise Tax Board as a Tax Auditor and retiring as a Tax Administrator with the Offers and Compromise Bureau. Tom had a passion for numbers which he expressed in his tax work, gambling and the stock market. Upon his retirement and move to Reno, he began to frequent the Atlantis Casino where he became a familiar figure spending almost everyday there. He established friendships with many of the players and dealers. His final days were spent in the loving and compassionate care of Christine and Ammer DelRosario of the Sienna Arbors. A memorial service will scheduled for a future date. Anyone wishing to remember Tom may make a contribution in his honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America https://alzfdn.org Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close