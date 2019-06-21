Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Sandy Slaugh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Sandy Slaugh of Sacramento, CA passed away on May 20, 2019. He was born June 5, 1938 to Alexander (Sandy) and Bessie Fowler. Upon mother's remarriage, Thomas was later adopted by George Slaugh. Thomas had several long term relationships over his life time, including his first marriage to Frances Hammerlindl on July 4, 1959. She had 3 children at the time of marriage and together they had 3 additional children. He is survived by his step children and children, Mark Braswell, Matthew Braswell, Christina Kingswell, Jonathon Slaugh and Adam Slaugh. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and other "chosen" family, He is preceded in death by step son, Michael Braswell. Thomas worked as a floor installer for 40 years until he had a stroke. He took great pride in his work and was a hard worker. He had many interests including bowling, the Elks Club, water skiing and his passion, fishing, He enjoyed socializing, animals and the outdoors. Funeral service will be held at Ancil Hoffman Park, Friday, June 21, at 6:00 pm. A water burial will be conducted at later date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 21, 2019

