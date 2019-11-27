Passed away in Citrus Heights on 11/19/19 after a brief illness at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linky, daughter Debra, son-in law Kevin, and many family and friends. Tom served in the USAF. After he retired from Holland Hitch, Tom enjoyed time golfing, traveling and dancing. He was an 11 year member of the Carmichael Elks Lodge, and served 16 years on the Sacramento Golf Council. Tom was known for his dry, witty sense of humor. Services will be private.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 27, 2019