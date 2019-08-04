Born in St. Paul, MN Apr 07, 1927, passed away in Granite Bay, CA July 03, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife Muriel and daughter Susan, his parents, Milton and Signe, five older siblings (Bob, Betty, Dick, Jim, Bill), and survived by his son John and his wife Julie, and by his grandson Brandon. He served in the US Navy during WWII. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a BS in Electrical Engineering, and played on their golf team. He married his wife, Muriel, June 1, 1957. He worked at the family's J. E. Glass Lumber Company, then as a taxi driver, then sold real estate, then moved to California to work at McClellan AFB as an electrical engineer from 1963 to 1994. In retirement he managed Bio Lode Medical Supply and helped people across the nation with alternative medicine supplies. Besides health, his interests were reading, classical music, the stock market, dogs, chess, ping pong, watching tennis, vegetable gardening, chocolate, SF 49ers football, and most of all golf. Tom could play the piano beautifully by ear. He was a loving and dutiful caregiver for his wife Muriel during her later years. In the last years of his life he was most content while watching the Golf Channel or when enjoying time with family. His Christian faith sustained him peacefully and gracefully until his last day with us.

