Tiffany Bronté Sanders passed away on Sunday June 23, 2019 at Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield, California. Tiff is survived by her Fiancé, Xavier Tavorn and his son Wyatt Tavorn, as well as Xavier's parents Wade and Shirley Tavorn of Bakersfield. She is also survived by her Mother, Shawn Cissney of North Highlands CA; Grandmother, Gilene Larson of Chico CA; Sisters Chelsey (Bryan) Walters of Antelope CA, Kathleen (Chris) Huggins and Tawni (Tyson) Rappleye of Fair Oaks CA, and the whole Sister/Brother crew of Howertons: Karen Howerton (Scott) of Mililani HI, Katie (Bryant) Cox of Sparks NV, Ben (Jayme) Elliott of Grass Valley CA and Daniel (Johan) Howerton of New York; as well as a very large circle of Beloved Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Valued Friends and last but definitely not least, by Ziggy her faithful 4-legged child of many much-loved years! Though born in Reno Nevada on June 6, 1979, Tiff was a wanderer from birth: She lived in various parts of Nevada, Idaho and California throughout her early years. She fell in love with Nevada City/Grass Valley where she attended Nevada Union High School with lots of friends and family. She then moved to the Bay Area where she made lifelong friendships that she cherished until the day she passed. Tiffany rooted down in Sacramento, CA where she made the decision to do what it takes to obtain her college degree. In 2017 she was proud to cross a bucket item off her list when she achieved her bachelor's degree from Sacramento State in Sacramento, CA. She worked at FPI Management for several years, where she earned the respect of her co-workers, along with many good friends and well-wishers. Tiffany's final journey brought her to Bakersfield to begin a new chapter with her beloved Xavier and his son, Wyatt. Nothing said so far conveys how very Special and Loved Tiffany is, and some of her Beloveds say it best: Tiff...you are more than just our Lover/ Sister/ Daughter/ Cousin, Aunt Fun/Aunt Bunny/ Aunt Tiff/Friend, you are everything - all of us - wrapped in one spunky ball of fire....An amazing personality, with a genuine vibe and goofy, free spirit - there was never a dull moment when you were around. The beautiful, amazing part is that you were also an extremely tender-hearted, loyal soul, able to see outside the box, find the 'good' and use it to make everyone around you feel joy. She was a lover of music and we know the beat goes on. We want to honor Tiff and make her grin with a "Big Party" full of all the people she treasured There will be food, drinks, music, tears, laughter and most likely a bit of dancing...Just as she'd want it! Please join us for Tiffany's Celebration of Life from 2-7pm on Saturday, June 29 th at Swanston Community Center 2350 Northrop Avenue, Sacramento CA 95825

