Tiffany Nicole Balcom, 39 of Sacramento, went to be with her grandmother, Wilhelmina Balcom, who preceded her in death, on July 15, 2020. Tiffany succumbed to injuries suffered from being hit by a car, in October 2016. Tiffany was born on May 1, 1981, in Sacramento, California. Tiffany is survived by her mother, Lisa Balcom, her brothers, William Keys and Joseph Keys, all of Sacramento. To celebrate Tiffany's life, please make a donation to the ASPCA in her memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store